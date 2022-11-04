PLC Ultima (PLCU) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.10 Million

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. PLC Ultima has a total market capitalization of $780.72 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PLC Ultima has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PLC Ultima coin can now be bought for approximately $1,252.15 or 0.05914595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,748.38 or 0.31973712 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00012488 BTC.

About PLC Ultima

PLC Ultima’s launch date was December 6th, 2021. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 623,503 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com.

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLC Ultima should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLC Ultima using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

