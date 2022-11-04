PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.63-$2.68 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PNM Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:PNM opened at $46.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $43.43 and a 1-year high of $49.89.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.36 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the second quarter worth about $235,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PNM Resources by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the first quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the first quarter worth about $966,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

