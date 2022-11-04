PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.63-$2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNM. Mizuho reduced their price target on PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PNM Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:PNM opened at $46.70 on Friday. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $43.43 and a 1 year high of $49.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.03.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.36 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PNM Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth $966,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

