Po.et (POE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $55.00

Po.et (POE) traded up 30.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 4th. In the last week, Po.et has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. Po.et has a market cap of $66,259.01 and $55.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Po.et token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000289 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,713.51 or 0.31866918 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012446 BTC.

Po.et Profile

Po.et launched on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. The Reddit community for Po.et is https://reddit.com/r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Po.et’s official website is po.et.

Po.et Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple.POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others.”

