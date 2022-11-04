Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA) Trading Down 0%

Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.73 and last traded at $37.73. 1,786 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $37.74.
Point Bridge America First ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average is $37.77.
