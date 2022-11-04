Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Polarean Imaging plc (LON:POLX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 48.50 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 48 ($0.55). 42,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 383,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.55).

Polarean Imaging Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 51.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 50.58. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of £102.26 million and a P/E ratio of -8.28.

About Polarean Imaging

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market in the United States, Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development and commercialization of gas polarizer devices and ancillary instruments. It develops equipment that enables existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems to achieve a level of pulmonary functional imaging and specializes in the use of hyperpolarized xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation and gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung and the bloodstream, and in the pulmonary vasculature; and a novel diagnostic approach.

