Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 67.60% from the company’s current price.

PIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Get Polaris Renewable Energy alerts:

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE PIF traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$16.11. 8,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.09, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$316.21 million and a P/E ratio of 94.59. Polaris Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$14.30 and a one year high of C$23.05.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

Polaris Renewable Energy ( TSE:PIF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$19.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.22 million. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris Renewable Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.