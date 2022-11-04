Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 67.60% from the company’s current price.
PIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.
Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance
Shares of TSE PIF traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$16.11. 8,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.09, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$316.21 million and a P/E ratio of 94.59. Polaris Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$14.30 and a one year high of C$23.05.
Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile
Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.
