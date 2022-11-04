Polymath (POLY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $11.29 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 4th. Polymath has a market capitalization of $246.85 million and approximately $11.29 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polymath has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Polymath token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001283 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.68 or 0.00320648 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00022939 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000765 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00019419 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

