Polymath (POLY) Price Up 4% Over Last Week

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001292 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $250.93 million and $11.98 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00328244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00021185 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000758 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00019604 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

