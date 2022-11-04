Polymesh Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Polymesh token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000811 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Polymesh has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Polymesh has a market capitalization of $66.69 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 388,580,728 tokens and its circulating supply is 388,580,727 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 388,580,727.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.16635522 USD and is down -4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $3,380,092.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

