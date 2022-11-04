Pontem (NYSE:PNTM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 19,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 105,948 shares.The stock last traded at $10.00 and had previously closed at $10.00.

Pontem Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

Institutional Trading of Pontem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNTM. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pontem by 36.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pontem during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pontem by 129.3% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 22,862 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pontem during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Pontem by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 923,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pontem Company Profile

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

