Poollotto.finance Trading Down 4.1% This Week (PLT)

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Poollotto.finance has a total market capitalization of $80.17 million and $149.00 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Poollotto.finance has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Poollotto.finance token can currently be purchased for $6.89 or 0.00033196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Poollotto.finance Profile

Poollotto.finance’s launch date was June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,272,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,630,165 tokens. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance. The official website for Poollotto.finance is www.poollotto.finance. Poollotto.finance’s official message board is medium.com/@poollotto.

Buying and Selling Poollotto.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments. The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe. At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

