Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.74-$2.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

NYSE POR remained flat at $44.73 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.61 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.34%.

POR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Portland General Electric from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $107,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,096.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $641,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 457,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,095,000 after purchasing an additional 190,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Portland General Electric by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,473,000 after purchasing an additional 905,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Stories

