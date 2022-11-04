Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PWCDF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.50 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PWCDF traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.83. 57,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,367. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.35. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of $20.96 and a twelve month high of $35.27.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

