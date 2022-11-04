Power Integrations, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%.

Power Integrations has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Power Integrations has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Power Integrations to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Power Integrations Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of POWI opened at $62.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.36. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $110.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $183.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.15 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on POWI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen downgraded Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $793,014.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $164,935.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,034.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $793,014.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter worth $1,030,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Power Integrations by 106.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 8,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 30.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter worth about $456,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

