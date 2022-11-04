PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,511,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,033,106,000 after acquiring an additional 206,569 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 61.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,755,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109,132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after acquiring an additional 65,996 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,819,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,431,000 after acquiring an additional 233,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.83.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.56. 25,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,718. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $177.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

