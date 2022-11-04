PPL (NYSE:PPL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PPL also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.35-1.45 EPS.

PPL Stock Up 1.8 %

PPL stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.11. PPL has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.84%.

Several research analysts have commented on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PPL to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised PPL from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.44.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

