Premia Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $523,465.00 (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Premia has a total market capitalization of $101.66 million and $523,465.00 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Premia has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Premia token can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00005313 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Premia Token Profile

Premia’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Premia is premia.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

