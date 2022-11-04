Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 3,900 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1,473.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESI traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,320. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.45%.

ESI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.07.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

