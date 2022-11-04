Premier Fund Managers Ltd Cuts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,272 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 over the last three months. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.47.

NYSE:EL traded up $15.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.33. The company had a trading volume of 307,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,921. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The firm has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 40.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

