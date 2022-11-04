Premier Fund Managers Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,352 shares during the quarter. Sprout Social accounts for 1.9% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.08% of Sprout Social worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the second quarter worth approximately $450,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Sprout Social by 21.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,011,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,754,000 after acquiring an additional 177,022 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Sprout Social by 36.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sprout Social by 45.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sprout Social by 22.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 24,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $1,199,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,671,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $1,199,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,671,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Thomas Stanley sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $59,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,462.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,441 shares of company stock valued at $3,742,946 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $46.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,899. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $142.61. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.69.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.78.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

