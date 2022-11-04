Premier Fund Managers Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,759 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QS. Westwood Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter worth $219,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 103.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter worth $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 125.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter worth $66,000. 25.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 379,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,313,918. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 5.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 32.11, a current ratio of 25.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $43.08.

In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 252,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $3,159,176.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,237,935.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 252,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $3,159,176.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,237,935.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 56,437 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $666,520.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,063.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 842,783 shares of company stock worth $10,304,907. Company insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

