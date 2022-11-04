Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 110,311 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,763,898,000 after acquiring an additional 925,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,681,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,088,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,624 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,220,000 after acquiring an additional 158,961 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,390,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,172,000 after acquiring an additional 384,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,690,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,314,000 after acquiring an additional 64,674 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ES. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.45.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy stock remained flat at $76.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. 26,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,201. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.