Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $2.70 Million Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,895 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.16% of Hub Group worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 315.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 1,324.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBG. StockNews.com raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Hub Group to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hub Group Stock Performance

In related news, Director Gary Yablon acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.60 per share, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,499.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Hub Group news, COO Phillip D. Yeager bought 28,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975,311.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,311.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary Yablon bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.60 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,499.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 174,900 shares of company stock worth $18,265,801 in the last quarter. 3.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HUBG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,784. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.92. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $89.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 6.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

