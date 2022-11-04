Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 286,405 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 1.6% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 31,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.65. 70,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,057. The company has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.85. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $138.46.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICE. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

