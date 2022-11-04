Premier Fund Managers Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 91.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,547 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 9,444.2% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,131,000 after acquiring an additional 59,109 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $4.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $320.80. 22,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,926. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $290.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Insider Activity

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $312.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.45.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

