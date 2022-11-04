Premier Fund Managers Ltd Makes New $541,000 Investment in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 46,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 409.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

CMS stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,338. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CMS shares. TheStreet lowered CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CMS Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.