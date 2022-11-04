Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 39,328 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,328 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in AZEK were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in AZEK by 717.9% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AZEK in the first quarter worth $40,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 37.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AZEK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AZEK from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.94.

In other AZEK news, Director Vernon J. Nagel acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,577.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AZEK traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.01. 54,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,299. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.69.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.73 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

