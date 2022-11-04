Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 48,409 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,409 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Linde from €370.00 ($370.00) to €355.00 ($355.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.11.

LIN stock traded up $7.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $305.39. 89,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,214. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

