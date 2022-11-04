Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PINC has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised Premier from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Benchmark increased their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Premier to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Premier in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Premier currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.88.

Premier Stock Performance

PINC traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.73. 7,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,636. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average of $36.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Premier has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $41.89.

Premier Dividend Announcement

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Premier had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Premier by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,205,000 after acquiring an additional 390,512 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 16.1% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,937,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,838,000 after purchasing an additional 825,272 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Premier by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,031,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,889,000 after buying an additional 192,419 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Premier by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,744,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,931,000 after buying an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Premier by 9.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,459,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,534,000 after purchasing an additional 206,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

