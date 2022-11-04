Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Cut to C$115.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$135.00 to C$115.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$134.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands to C$136.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$112.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$129.91.

Premium Brands Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$78.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$89.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$95.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$77.72 and a one year high of C$137.75. The company has a market cap of C$3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.46 billion. Analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

