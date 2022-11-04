Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$117.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.12% from the company’s previous close.

PBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Premium Brands from C$134.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$129.64.

Shares of TSE PBH traded up C$0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$78.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,837. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.39. The firm has a market cap of C$3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$89.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$95.76. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$77.72 and a 12-month high of C$137.75.

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.44 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

