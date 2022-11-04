Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Purchased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 765,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,894 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $86.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $89.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.78.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,568.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,455 shares of company stock worth $4,585,408. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

