Private Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 116,440 OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 116,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 12.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,657,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,113,000 after purchasing an additional 184,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 19,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 9.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,820,000 after acquiring an additional 49,084 shares during the period. General Equity Holdings LP increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 4.8% during the first quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 449,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 18.7% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after acquiring an additional 56,113 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONEW has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

OneWater Marine Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $32.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $493.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.51. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $62.79.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.70 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 7.90%. Equities analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneWater Marine Profile

(Get Rating)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

