Private Management Group Inc. Has $10.38 Million Position in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,509 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned 6.14% of Central Valley Community Bancorp worth $10,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after buying an additional 62,242 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 225,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 19,097 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CVCY stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.37. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $23.99.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVCY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

