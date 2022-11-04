Private Management Group Inc. Has $7.58 Million Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Darling Ingredients worth $7,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 228.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $77.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.59. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $55.71 and a one year high of $87.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.49 and a 200 day moving average of $72.89.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.09). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on DAR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

