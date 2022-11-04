Private Management Group Inc. Invests $265,000 in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $235.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.69. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

