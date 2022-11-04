Private Management Group Inc. Makes New $565,000 Investment in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 54.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 42,004 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 10.7% during the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 357.6% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 101,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 79,224 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 261,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares during the period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FRA opened at $11.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $14.46.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

