Private Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VET. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 312.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after buying an additional 935,659 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 715.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,012,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after buying an additional 887,943 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $13,498,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $10,936,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 725,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 455,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vermilion Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $672.99 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.0628 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.03%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Stories

