PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.71.

NASDAQ PRCT opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.04. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 16.01, a quick ratio of 15.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 138.49% and a negative return on equity of 26.41%. Equities research analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Institute of Technology acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter worth about $333,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1,209.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,904,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,622,000 after acquiring an additional 58,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

