Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.46.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCOR opened at $52.96 on Monday. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $98.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $172.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $139,315.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,421.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $1,314,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,658,887 shares in the company, valued at $198,677,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $139,315.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,421.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,955 shares of company stock worth $8,029,899. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 143.5% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.