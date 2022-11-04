Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.46.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Procore Technologies stock opened at $52.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $98.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $172.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.00 million. Research analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $1,314,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,658,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,677,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $1,314,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,658,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,677,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $382,809.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,002.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,955 shares of company stock valued at $8,029,899 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 143.5% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Recommended Stories

