ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.50

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 639730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PFHC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ProFrac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

Get ProFrac alerts:

ProFrac Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProFrac ( NASDAQ:PFHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $589.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.44 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ProFrac in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.