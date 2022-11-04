Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.26-$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $775.00 million-$785.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $766.93 million. Progyny also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.01-$0.02 EPS.

PGNY traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.92. 1,086,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,333. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.72, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.66. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.33.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.51 million. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Progyny from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.75.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $274,473.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 331,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,771,318.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $666,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,529,502.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $274,473.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 331,999 shares in the company, valued at $13,771,318.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 353,520 shares of company stock worth $14,348,273. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

