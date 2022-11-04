PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Director Sells $154,560.00 in Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) Director Greg Petersen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $154,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,766,984.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PRO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.82. 263,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,591. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.18. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in PROS during the first quarter worth about $12,697,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in PROS during the third quarter worth about $8,986,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PROS during the first quarter worth about $5,053,000. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in PROS by 4.0% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,345,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,433,000 after acquiring an additional 129,769 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PROS by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 629,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,964,000 after purchasing an additional 114,987 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRO. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on PROS from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on PROS from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PROS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

