ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Shares Down 6.8%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) traded down 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.20 and last traded at $25.30. 6,158 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 3,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.15.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 7.23% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

