Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.00 million-$115.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.63 million.

Proto Labs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRLB traded down $11.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.62. 1,070,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,798. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The company has a market cap of $677.12 million, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.28.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.28 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Proto Labs

Several brokerages have commented on PRLB. Craig Hallum lowered Proto Labs from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Proto Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 461,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,426,000 after purchasing an additional 179,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,693,000 after purchasing an additional 137,885 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 108,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,603,000 after purchasing an additional 85,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,940,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proto Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.