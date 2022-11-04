Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $107.00 million-$115.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.63 million.
Shares of NYSE PRLB traded down $11.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.62. 1,070,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,798. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The company has a market cap of $677.12 million, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.28.
Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.28 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 461,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,426,000 after purchasing an additional 179,112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,693,000 after purchasing an additional 137,885 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 108,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,603,000 after purchasing an additional 85,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,940,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
