Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Proto Labs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Proto Labs Stock Performance
Shares of PRLB traded down $10.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.35. 18,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,071. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.13 million, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.25. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $34.34 and a 12 month high of $65.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Proto Labs by 1,108.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.
About Proto Labs
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
