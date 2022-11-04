Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Proto Labs in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Proto Labs Stock Performance

Shares of PRLB traded down $10.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.35. 18,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,071. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.13 million, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.25. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $34.34 and a 12 month high of $65.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Proto Labs by 1,108.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

