Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 185.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $8.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $538.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $9.10.

Provention Bio ( NASDAQ:PRVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Provention Bio had a negative net margin of 3,840.68% and a negative return on equity of 100.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 72,205 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 220,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

