PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Rating) fell 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $7.99. 11,697 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 32,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

PT Astra International Tbk Stock Down 4.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.05.

PT Astra International Tbk Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.0816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%.

About PT Astra International Tbk

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services.

